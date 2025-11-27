Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $150.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

