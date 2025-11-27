Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 14,981 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 367,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 53,037 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,871.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 108,646 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,110,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

