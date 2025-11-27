Richmond Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR

Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR opened at $30.17 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1759 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

