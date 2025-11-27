Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,196 Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,713,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 925,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,379,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of BATS:GSEW opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.