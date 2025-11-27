Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $122.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.