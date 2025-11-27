Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,497 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 11,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 36.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 249.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $244.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.60 and its 200 day moving average is $191.73. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.