Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $24,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after buying an additional 131,465 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 322,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT stock opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.30.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

