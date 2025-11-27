Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. CWM LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,469,000 after buying an additional 98,413 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $295.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.