Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry C. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,756.25. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 29,008 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $525,334.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,567.87. This represents a 78.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,575. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.37.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,928.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

