Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in FMC stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $13.97 on Thursday. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,805.68. This represents a 103.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,790 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,496. This trade represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on FMC from $33.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $36.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at $408,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 275.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 507,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 372,182 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in FMC by 19,282.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 20,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6,882.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

