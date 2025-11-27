Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 4057051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLAY. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $225,239.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 521,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,089.67. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 21,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $160,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 337,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,017.50. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 155,163 shares of company stock worth $1,117,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,345,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 114,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 159,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,942,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 374,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,295,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

