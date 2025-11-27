Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX Shares Acquired by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

