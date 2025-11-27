Raymond James Financial Weighs in on TSE:CM FY2025 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMFree Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland expects that the company will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the year. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$120.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$115.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.72. The company has a market cap of C$111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$76.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

