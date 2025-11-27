Raymond James Financial Comments on TSE:RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYFree Report) (NYSE:RY) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.05 for the year. Raymond James Financial has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$208.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$193.00 to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$216.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at C$215.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$151.25 and a 1-year high of C$215.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$205.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$190.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

