Randy Greben Purchases 20,980 Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Randy Greben acquired 20,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $49,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,932.40. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fossil Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.

Institutional Trading of Fossil Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,803 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 898,626 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,204 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 109,316 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fossil Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 948,114 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 251,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 761,226 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 111,957 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.