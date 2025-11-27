Randy Greben Purchases 20,980 Shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) CFO Randy Greben acquired 20,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $49,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 170,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,932.40. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOSL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
