Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $374.00 and last traded at $371.1690, with a volume of 643356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.50.

Several brokerages have commented on RL. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.13.

The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.43 and a 200-day moving average of $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

