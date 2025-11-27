Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radiopharm Theranostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Radiopharm Theranostics Trading Down 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RADX stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Radiopharm Theranostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $50.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Radiopharm Theranostics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Radiopharm Theranostics worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Radiopharm Theranostics Company Profile

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. operates as a pre-clinical and clinical research company. It focuses on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is headquartered Carlton, Australia.

