QuantumScape’s (QS) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QS. HSBC downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

QuantumScape stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 4.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $3,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,420,054 shares in the company, valued at $21,428,614.86. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 980,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $15,193,800.22. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,354,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,479,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 46.8% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in QuantumScape by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

