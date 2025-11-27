Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Qualys stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualys alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1%

QLYS stock opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $162.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Qualys by 451.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $101,656.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at $11,995,242.88. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $68,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,900,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.