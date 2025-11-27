QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) & NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Head to Head Review

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NVE and QUALCOMM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 1 0 0 2.00 QUALCOMM 1 9 13 1 2.58

QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $190.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.28%. Given QUALCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than NVE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 55.79% 22.48% 21.78% QUALCOMM 26.77% 40.35% 19.74%

Dividends

This table compares NVE and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NVE pays out 140.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QUALCOMM pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QUALCOMM has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NVE and QUALCOMM”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $24.78 million 12.23 $15.06 million $2.85 21.99 QUALCOMM $44.28 billion 3.99 $10.14 billion $4.89 33.77

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NVE has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.9% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of NVE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats NVE on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

