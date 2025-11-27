Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 7,510 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $8,188,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 538,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,401,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

