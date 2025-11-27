Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 70,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,573,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 42,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

