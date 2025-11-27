Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 136,865 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.78 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $127.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

