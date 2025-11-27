Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $247.91 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.66. The company has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

