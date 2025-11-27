Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 40,416 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,575,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 185.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDB. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

