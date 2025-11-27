Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 12,609 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 47.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.15.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

