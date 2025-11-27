Q1 Earnings Forecast for LQDT Issued By Barrington Research

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidity Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.25%. Liquidity Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.67 million, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $148,312.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,226.90. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 319,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 254,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 141.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

