Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL Stake Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

