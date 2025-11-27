Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,840,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,076,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This trade represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

