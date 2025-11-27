Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.