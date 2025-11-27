Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,165,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 353,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL stock opened at $101.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.