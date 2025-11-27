Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 330,876 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.52 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $671,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $90,397.17. This trade represents a 88.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $243,106.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,577.22. The trade was a 16.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,444 shares of company stock worth $1,135,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $29.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.