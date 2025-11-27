Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,576 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $18,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $339.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $96.34 and a one year high of $419.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.30.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.