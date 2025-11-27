Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 33,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,252.45. This represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $1,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 262,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock worth $44,556,283. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $204.51 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.