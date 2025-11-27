Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 11,052 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after acquiring an additional 192,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,043,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,329,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,905 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

