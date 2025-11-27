ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 25.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 507,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 102,491 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 162,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Larry Lawrence sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $388,408.04. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 6,916 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $73,586.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,108.56. The trade was a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $979.09 million, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $293.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.25 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

