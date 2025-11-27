Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Now – November 24th

Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, International Business Machines, Vertiv, and Marvell Technology are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate, or maintain the physical systems and services that underpin an economy — for example utilities, transport networks, energy and pipeline operators, communications infrastructure, and construction or engineering firms. They typically generate stable, long-term cash flows through regulated rates, concessions, or government contracts and often pay dividends, making them attractive to income-seeking or lower-volatility investors, though they remain sensitive to policy, spending cycles, and interest-rate changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

