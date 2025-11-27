PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 728.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $2,532,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 109.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $100.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.98.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 28.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

