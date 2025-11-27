Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Princeton Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Clark sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642.22. The trade was a 94.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Distler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,768. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $726,639. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

