Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $178.55 and traded as high as $209.48. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $204.94, with a volume of 56,489 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Preformed Line Products Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.09 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 5.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 10.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the third quarter worth about $946,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 217,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

