Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Acquires $295,569.75 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 168,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $295,569.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,407,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,954.50. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,512.70.
- On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,491.13.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $1,368,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 199,271 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $342,746.12.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 131,814 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,674.50.
- On Friday, November 14th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 199,463 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $345,070.99.
Prairie Operating Stock Up 1.1%
Prairie Operating stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Prairie Operating Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on PROP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
Prairie Operating Company Profile
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
