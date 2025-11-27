Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Trims Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,132 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.84. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%.The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Spectrum Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

