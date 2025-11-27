Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $335,000 Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 930,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 580,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

