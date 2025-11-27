Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $297,000 Stake in Ouster, Inc. $OUST

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Ouster were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,397,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 71.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $761,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ouster by 57.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ouster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 37,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $1,081,252.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,009,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,522.42. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 25,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $720,863.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 665,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,937,369.38. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,305. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ouster Profile

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

