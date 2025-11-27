Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The company had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

