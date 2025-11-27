PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust $BGY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 61,188 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 388,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 177,846 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,662,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 299,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

