PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,514 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 11.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 461,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 137.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 631,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 32.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 282,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $25.18 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.40 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. OPENLANE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.220-1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

