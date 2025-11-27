PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

SIG stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $110.20.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

