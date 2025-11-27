PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 17,912 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 55.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 32,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Ultrapar Participacoes Price Performance

Shares of UGP stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ultrapar Participacoes from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.