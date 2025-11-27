PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $266,000 Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMR. Zacks Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000,000 shares of company stock worth $604,862,902. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuScale Power Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

